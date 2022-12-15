Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 135 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $249.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.54 and its 200 day moving average is $231.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

