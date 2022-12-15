Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 355 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 692.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,826,000 after purchasing an additional 893,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $79.41 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

