Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 757 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Altria Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 36,533 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.