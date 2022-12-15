Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 770 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Paychex by 179.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after purchasing an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 199.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

