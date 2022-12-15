Comparing Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) & Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software -2.44% 6.01% 3.32% Full Truck Alliance -19.25% -3.25% -2.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 0 5 20 0 2.80 Full Truck Alliance 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Take-Two Interactive Software and Full Truck Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus price target of $149.59, suggesting a potential upside of 46.93%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

Risk & Volatility

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Full Truck Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $3.50 billion 4.86 $418.02 million ($0.11) -922.00 Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million 12.75 -$573.46 million ($0.17) -50.47

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than Full Truck Alliance. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Full Truck Alliance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program, OlliOlli World, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division; and free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City, Monster Legends, Two Dots, and Top Eleven. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5; Xbox One; the Nintendo's Switch; personal computers; and mobile comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

