Comparing WeWork (NYSE:WE) and Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) and WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeWork has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gyrodyne and WeWork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 N/A WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WeWork has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 363.51%. Given WeWork’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WeWork is more favorable than Gyrodyne.

84.2% of WeWork shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Gyrodyne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of WeWork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gyrodyne and WeWork’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WeWork $2.57 billion 0.48 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A

Gyrodyne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeWork.

Profitability

This table compares Gyrodyne and WeWork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85%

Summary

WeWork beats Gyrodyne on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

