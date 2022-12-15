Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.71. Compass shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 1,393 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.03.

Compass Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.21.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

