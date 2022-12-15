Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.71. Compass shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 1,393 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.03.

Compass Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.21.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

