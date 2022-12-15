COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

COMSovereign Price Performance

NASDAQ COMSP remained flat at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

