Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 10982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 19.62 and a quick ratio of 19.54.

Condor Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.