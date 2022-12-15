Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Hits $55.37 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $55.37 million and $1.91 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,731.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00422169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021232 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00836861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00104757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00614748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00255355 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0269926 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,505,798.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

