Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Up 104.9% in November

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the November 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 84.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Conformis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth $40,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 91,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,754. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.10. Conformis has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conformis will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFMS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conformis in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

