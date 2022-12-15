CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Sells $401,895.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CONMED Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $155.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $275.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.23 million. Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -27.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 734,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CONMED by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.