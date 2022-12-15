ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,468 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,610. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.