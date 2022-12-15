ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ConocoPhillips Stock Performance
Shares of COP opened at $112.87 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40.
ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips
In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.