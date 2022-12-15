ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $112.87 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

