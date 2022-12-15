Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lifted to “Positive” at OTR Global

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.37. 11,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 756.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

