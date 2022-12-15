Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE CLB opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $902.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.14 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

