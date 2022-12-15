Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.01% from the company’s previous close.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Core & Main to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

