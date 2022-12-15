Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CFO Leiv Lea Acquires 30,000 Shares

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CFO Leiv Lea bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 106,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.97.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
