Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.76 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $120.16 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.62 or 0.00055077 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00077221 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001294 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009288 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022867 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001451 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000140 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
