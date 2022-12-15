CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303,682 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.83% of CoStar Group worth $228,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of CSGP traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.76. 16,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,768. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

