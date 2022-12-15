Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.28.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Coupa Software stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.21.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 99,195 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

