COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Update

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of COVA Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 440.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 895,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 218.0% during the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 327,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 71.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 64,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA Acquisition Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COVA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,864. COVA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.