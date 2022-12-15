Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties comprises approximately 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.28% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 7,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.90. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AHH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

