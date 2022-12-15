Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp makes up about 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.19% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 85,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SASR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $129.84 million during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

