Cox Capital Mgt LLC Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 48,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,092. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

