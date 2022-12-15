CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.89. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 42,461 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.