CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.89. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 42,461 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.76.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
