Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $319.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.14.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $261.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $609.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.44 and its 200-day moving average is $291.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,065 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,907,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,353,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

