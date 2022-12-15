Credit Suisse Group Raises Georg Fischer (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Price Target to CHF 72

Georg Fischer (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 70 to CHF 72 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

