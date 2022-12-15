Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $20,248.49 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $20,248.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,731,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,014,606.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Yat Tung Lam sold 110,352 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,489,752.00.

Shares of CRDO traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. 1,530,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -249.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

