Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 46.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 85,195 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,662,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 155,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

