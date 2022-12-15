Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.30

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 772530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

CRLBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $623.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.49 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cresco Labs Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

