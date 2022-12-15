Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Crestchic Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LOAD traded down GBX 0.97 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 397.04 ($4.87). 17,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,860. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,335.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Crestchic has a 52-week low of GBX 188.10 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($4.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 296.37.

Get Crestchic alerts:

About Crestchic

(Get Rating)

See Also

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Receive News & Ratings for Crestchic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestchic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.