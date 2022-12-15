Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Crestchic Stock Performance
Shares of LON:LOAD traded down GBX 0.97 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 397.04 ($4.87). 17,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,860. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,335.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Crestchic has a 52-week low of GBX 188.10 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($4.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 296.37.
About Crestchic
