Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys 44,003 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,003 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 6.5% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $97.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

