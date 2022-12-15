Cronos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $861,555.76 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $861,555.76 worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00076759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00022648 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

