Crossroads Impact (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Trading Down 1.9%

Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 1,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Crossroads Impact Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Crossroads Impact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crossroads Impact Corp., a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.