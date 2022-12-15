Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lifted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 21.7% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 461,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,944,000 after buying an additional 41,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.37. 59,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,762. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.14. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

