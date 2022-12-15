CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Up 31.5% in November

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

CCLP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 265,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,229. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.