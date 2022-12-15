CV SHOTS Trading Up 10.7% This Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $32.59 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $902.22 or 0.05197735 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00501509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,157.86 or 0.29714675 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00574452 USD and is down -15.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $215.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.