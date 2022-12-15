CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CVR Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 727,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 48.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About CVR Energy

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.