CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the November 15th total of 977,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 792,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 114,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,445,327 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 351,339 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

About CytomX Therapeutics

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 2,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,987. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.