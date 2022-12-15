DA Davidson Trims SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price to $240.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley cut SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $375.71.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $230.57 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

