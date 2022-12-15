Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Down 67.6% in November

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the November 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 2.0 %

DWAHY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. 35,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

