Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 15,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,108% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Down 12.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDSD)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.