DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Up 65.5% in November

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the November 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DatChat Price Performance

DatChat stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 98,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,682. DatChat has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DatChat in the third quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in DatChat in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DatChat in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DatChat by 468.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DatChat by 72.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

