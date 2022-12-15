DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 15,260 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.64% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $71,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $1,409,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $2,096,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 795,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,493,000 after purchasing an additional 130,786 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

GLPI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

