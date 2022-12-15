DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 22,304 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.4% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.16% of American Tower worth $164,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.31.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.01. 24,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

