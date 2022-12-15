DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $41.13 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $41,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded down $43.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,962.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,894.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,909.38. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

