DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $50.51 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $50,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 631,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,133,590. The company has a market capitalization of $253.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.