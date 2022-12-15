DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $62.31 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $5.02 on Thursday, hitting $212.56. The company had a trading volume of 41,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average of $214.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

